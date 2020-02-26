PREVIOUS
PlayStation’s ‘Big in Japan’ sale offers games up to 70 percent off

Feb 26, 2020

9:11 PM EST

If you’re ready to weeb out on games that are big in Japan, check out PlayStation’s ‘Big in Japan,’ sale.

The sale includes games like Street Fighter 5, Code Vein, Kingdom Hearts and Nioh. 

The list below notes some of the more notable video games in Canadian dollars.

For the complete list of games, click here.

