PlayStation’s ‘Big in Japan’ sale offers games up to 70 percent off

If you’re ready to weeb out on games that are big in Japan, check out PlayStation’s ‘Big in Japan,’ sale.
The sale includes games like Street Fighter 5, Code Vein, Kingdom Hearts and Nioh.
The list below notes some of the more notable video games in Canadian dollars.
- Kingdom Hearts All-in-One Package: now $40.04, was $133.49
- Nier: Automata Game of the Yorha Edition: now $26.75, was $53.49
- Code Vein: now $47.99, was $79.99
- Street Fighter V: now $7.99, was $19.99
- Nioh: now $14.99, was $19.99
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2: now $15.99, was $79.99
- Dark Souls III: now: $19.99, $79.99
- Final Fantasy XV: Royal Edition: now $23.49, was $46.99
- Tekken 7: now $20.09, was $66.99
- Little Nightmares Complete Edition: now $9.99, was $39.99
- God Eater 3: now $39.99, was $79.99
For the complete list of games, click here.
