News

Musk says final Cybertruck design will be slightly better than current model

Does this include side mirrors? Nobody knows

Feb 24, 2020

3:57 PM EST

Elon Musk has taken to Twitter to clarify some features regarding the size, look and towing capacity of the upcoming Tesla Cybertruck.

First up, Musk clarifies that the truck will be 82-inches wide, which is just a little bit over two metres. He also stated that the upper ‘laser lights’ will be standard on all models. It’s assumed these are the lights that are positioned above the cabin.

Following these revelations, someone asked Musk if the overall look will stay the same once its launched and Musk said it’s going to look “Slightly better.” Here’s hoping this means it’s going to have side mirrors.

Beyond these visual aspects, he shared that the truck is going to have an automatic payload calculator built into it. This means when it’s towing something, the dashboard will show “real-time changes to max acceleration, braking, cornering, speed on gradient and range” while also “factoring in route elevation changes & cargo or tow mass & drag impact,” according to Musk.

Source: Elon Musk (@elonmusk)

