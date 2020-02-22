Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [February 17 — 23]

Every week, MobileSyrup goes over some of the most notable movies and TV shows to have recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.
Amazon Prime Video
Hunters [Prime Original]
In the ’70s, a vigilante group known as The Hunters works to track down and eliminate conspiring Nazi officials.
Hunters was created by David Weil (Moonfall) and stars Al Pacino (Scarface), Logan Lerman (Percy Jackson), Kate Mulvany (The Great Gatsby), Tiffany Boone (The Following) and Carol Kane (The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt).
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: February 21st, 2020
Genre: Drama
Runtime: TBA
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Hunters here.
Rocketman
A musical fantasy about the wild career of iconic singer-songwriter Elton John.
Rocketman was directed by Dexter Fletcher (Eddie the Eagle) and stars Taron Egerton (Kingsman: The Secret Service), Jamie Bell (Billy Elliot), Richard Madden (Game of Thrones) and Bryce Dallas Howard (The Help).
Original theatrical release date: May 31st, 2019
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: February 21st, 2020
Genre: Biographical musical
Runtime: 2 hours, 1 minute
Rotten Tomatoes score: 89 percent
Stream Rocketman here.
Crave
Annabelle Comes Home
Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren lock up Annabelle, but the possessed doll awakens evil spirits to torment their home.
Annebelle Comes Home was directed by Gary Dauberman (Annabelle) and stars McKenna Grace (Gifted), Madison Iseman (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle), Katie Sarife (Supernatural), Patrick Wilson (Fargo) and Vera Farmiga (Up in the Air).
Original theatrical release date: June 26th, 2019
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: February 21st, 2020
Genre: Horror
Runtime: 1 hour, 46 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 65 percent
Stream Annabelle Comes Home here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.
We Are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Fest
This documentary looks at the Oakland MLK Oratorical Festival, the annual competition that sees hundreds of children perform poetry and speeches that are inspired by Martin Luther King, Jr.
We Are the Dream was directed and produced by Emmy-winner Amy Schatz (In the Shadow of the Towers) and executive produced by Mahershala Ali (Moonlight).
HBO Canada/Crave release date: February 18th, 2020
Genre: Documentary
Runtime: 1 hour, 7 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream We Are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Fest here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.
Disney+
Star Wars: The Clones Wars (Season 7) [Disney+ Original]
Disney has brought back acclaimed animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars for a seventh and final season on Disney+.
Altogether, the series’ swan song tackles several story arcs, including, most notably, the long-awaited encounter between young Darth Maul and Ahsoka Tano.
Conceived by Star Wars creator George Lucas and developed by Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian), The Clone Wars features an ensemble voice cast that includes James Arnold Taylor (the Ratchet and Clank PlayStation game franchise), Matt Lanter (90210), Ashley Eckstein (That’s So Raven), Tom Kane (The Powerpuff Girls), Dee Bradley Baker (Avatar: The Last Airbender) and Sam Witwer (Star Wars: The Force Unleashed video game).
Disney+ release date: February 21st, 2020 (first episode, new episodes every Friday)
Genre: Animated sci-fi
Runtime: 12 episodes (around 23 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 7 here.
Netflix
Babies [Netflix Original]
This docuseries takes a look at how babies discover life in their first year.
Netflix Canada release date: February 21st, 2020
Genre: Documentary
Runtime: TBA
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Babies here.
The Chef Show (Vol. 3) [Netflix Original]
Filmmaker Jon Favreau (The Mandalorian) and chef Roy Choi dive into the world of cooking with various special guests.
Netflix Canada release date: February 19th, 2020
Genre: Reality cooking
Runtime: TBA
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream The Chef Show (Vol. 3) here.
The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia (Part 1) [Netflix Original]
A 15-year-old scientist moves across the country to pursue a career in robotics.
Ashley Garcia was created by Mario Lopez (Saved by the Bell) and Seth Kurland (Friends) and stars newcomer Paulina Chavez, singer-songwriter Jencarlos Canela and Lopez.
Netflix Canada release date: February 17th, 2020
Genre: Comedy
Runtime: Eight episodes (around 30 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia here.
