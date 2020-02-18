Koodo reportedly offering some customers $75/20GB retention plan

With Telus, Bell and Rogers all recently offering $75/20GB unlimited plans over the last few weeks, customers on some other Canadian carriers may feel a bit left out. However, one flanker brand may be getting on board with $75/20GB plans.
According to a tip received by MobileSyrup, some Koodo customers are able to get a $75/20GB retention plan. One tipster sent in a screenshot of the plan, which you can see below.
While not quite as good as the $75/20GB plans the Big Three offered, it’s still an excellent deal. The most notable difference is that Koodo’s plan does not have ‘unlimited’ data. The Big Three’s plans all include 20GB of high-speed data followed by unlimited usage at a throttled maximum speed of 512Kbps. Koodo’s $75/20GB plan, on the other hand, only includes the 20GB of data.
Subscribers who use up all 20GB will be automatically cut off as part of Koodo’s ‘Shock-Free’ data program. However, if they need more data, they can buy extra data as needed at a rate of $10 per 100MB.
Additionally, the plan includes unlimited Canada-wide anytime minutes, call display, voicemail, unlimited Canada-wide family calling, call waiting, call conferencing and unlimited text and picture messaging.
To compare, Koodo’s highest in-market plan is $75 for 10GB of data, so this offer is quite good. Koodo has also been giving out data bonuses to customers for some time, with several — including myself — receiving a $75/15GB plan.
That said, your mileage may vary when it comes to this $75/20GB plan. As mentioned up top, it’s a retention plan, which may mean Koodo reps won’t be able to offer it unless you’re going to leave. But, if you’re looking to get some extra data, it could be worth giving Koodo a call to see if a rep can hook you up with 20GB of data for $75 per month.
