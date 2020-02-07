Motorola announces G Stylus and G Power mid-range phones

Motorola’s G series has two new additions to its smartphone lineup, the G Stylus and the G Power.
The G Stylus features a Snapdragon 665 chipset, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Additionally, the handset sports a 6.4-inch IPS display with a 2300 x 1080 pixel resolution, a 4,000mAh battery and comes in a ‘Mystic Indigo’ colour variant.
Further, the G Stylus sports a 48-megapixel shooter with an f/1.7 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 16-megapixel 117-degree ultra-wide angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture.
The front features a 16-megapixel hole-punch camera with an f/2.0 aperture. The G Stylus also uses dual stereo speakers, features a 3.5mm headphone jack and comes with a stylus.
There’s also a new Moto Note app, that opens up as soon as the user pops out the stylus.
The Moto G Power, on the other hand, sports a 6.4-inch IPS display with a 2,300 x 1,080 pixel resolution. The G Power also sports a Snapdragon 665 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. Further, it features a 5,000mAh battery and three rear-facing cameras. The handset includes a 16-megapixel camera with an f/1.7 aperture, a 2-megapixel shooter with an f/2.2 aperture and an 8-megapixel f/2.2 aperture. Plus, the device sports a 16-megapixel with an f/2.0 aperture.
Both phones also lack NFC.
In the U.S. the devices will be released this spring for $299.99 (roughly $397.92 CAD) and $249.99 (about $331.98 CAD), respectively. We’ve reached out to Motorola for Canadian pricing and specific availability, but can confirm that both devices will be released here.
