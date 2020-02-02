Customers in British Columbia experiencing phone service outages

Customers in British Columbia and other parts of Western Canada have reported problems with their wireless services over the weekend.
Cellphone services including LTE connection and calls were interrupted across the province starting on Saturday. The problem is not with the carriers themselves, but are due to a storm that caused a landslide.
Reports coming in on Downdetector suggest that customers with services from Bell, Rogers, Telus, Virgin Mobile, Freedom and Fido are still experiencing problems into Sunday.
The main problem seems to be that customers are unable to receive calls from landlines or customers of other wireless providers. The carriers are notifying customers on Twitter that they are working to resolve the problem.
Bell says that it’s working with other carriers to restore full services as soon as possible.
1/2 Damage to a third-party’s fibre line near North Bend yesterday afternoon has impacted calling for some Bell Mobility and Virgin Mobile customers in BC. Mobile data, text messaging and calls to 911 are not affected. However, some customers may be experiencing disruptions…
— Bell Support (@Bell_Support) February 2, 2020
Similarly, Rogers is replying to customers on Twitter and reassuring them that it’s working on the outage.
Thank you. It looks like you are affected due to an outage which is being worked on. If you’d like to receive a status update or resolution notification we can set that up for you via DM. ^ee
— RogersHelps (@RogersHelps) February 2, 2020
Additionally, Telus says that it has identified the problem is also working to resolve the situation.
Hi Wayne , we’ve identified the issue and our network engineers are working hard on restoring services as soon as possible. For updates please check the https://t.co/zU70aVxJkX site.
— TELUS Support (@TELUSsupport) February 2, 2020
Freedom Mobile also notified its customers that it’s working to restore services.
Update: Services within some western markets may currently be affected due to a landslide. Teams are continuing to work on getting service levels back to normal, we appreciate your patience and understanding. We are heading out for the night, we’ll be back at 6 AM PT.
— Freedom Mobile Care (@freedomsupport) February 2, 2020
Further, emergency services including 911 phone lines were impacted on Saturday, but have since been restored.
Update 02/02/20 3:30 ET: The article was updated to include information about Freedom Mobile.
Comments