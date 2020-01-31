The Elon Musk is back on Soundcloud with a new dreamy EDM track to prove that his musical journey isn’t over.
I’m at a loss for words here. After the weird Harambe song from last year, I thought Musk was finished posting homemade songs, but boy oh boy, I was wrong.
Vibbbe pic.twitter.com/21WKNOnMXZ
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 31, 2020
This new track called ‘Don’t Doubt Ur Vibe’ comes in at four minutes, which is about three minutes too long.
Musk also wrote and recorded all the lyrics himself, which is impressive, I guess? The Lyrics are posted below so you can enjoy them in all their glory.
Don’t doubt ur vibe
It knows it’s true
Don’t doubt ur vibe
It knows it’s true
Don’t doubt ur vibe
It knows it’s true
Don’t doubt ur vibe
It knows it’s true
[Instrumental]
[Chorus]
Don’t doubt ur vibe
Its knows its true
Don’t doubt ur vibe
Its knows its true
[Pre-Chorus]
It knows its you
Its you
If I had to rate Elon’s second attempt at making a song, I’d probably give it a 3/10, which is slightly lower than the 4.5 I’d rate the Harambe song.
Musk is also pushing the song heavily through his Twitter account. He recently changed his display name to E “D” M and posted a few pictures of him in a studio making the song. As of the time of writing, he has changed his display name back.
While I haven’t been following Musk’s relationship with Canadian pop star Grimes super closely, I wish that she would have given him more lessons on song structure, lyrics, beat, pace and just about everything else needed to make a compelling track.
If you want to listen to the song you can find it on his Soundcloud under the username Emo G Records. It seems Musk can’t help himself when it comes to puns.
Source: Emo G Records, Genius
