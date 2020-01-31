PREVIOUS|
News

EA says PS5 and Xbox Series X ‘will blow people’s minds’

All aboard the next-gen video game console hype train

Jan 31, 2020

4:59 PM EST

0 comments

Often, as new console releases approach, even third-party developers attempt to build-up hype surrounding next-gen systems.

In the latest of what is likely set to be a series of ‘hawt takes’ from various developers over the next few months, during the company’s recent earnings call, EA’s CFO Blake Jorgensen called the PlayStation 5 (PS5) and Xbox Series X “substantially” more powerful than current-generation video game systems.

“The power of the new consoles is gonna be substantially greater than existing consoles,” said Jorgensen. “We can do a lot more [with PS5 and Xbox Series X]. Things we’re doing will blow people’s minds.”

While Jorgensen hyped up EA’s next-gen plans by stating that the power of the PS5 and Xbox Series X will allow for more sophisticated games and new genres, he did not reveal any new titles or provide any specifics.

Sony’s PlayStation 5 and Microsoft’s Xbox One Series X are set to arrive this holiday 2020 season. While both tech giants have revealed select tech specs regarding both consoles, not everything is known about what the next-gen systems will be packing under the hood.

Also, while we know what the Series X will look like, it’s still unclear what design direction Sony is taking with the PS5. There are rumours swirling that Sony plans to hold PS5 a reveal event in February, though the event has yet to be announced.

Via: IGN

Related Articles

News

Jan 13, 2020

7:07 PM EST

PlayStation will reportedly ditch E3 for the second year in a row

News

Jan 31, 2020

10:45 AM EST

Nintendo says it has no plans to launch a new Switch model in 2020

News

Jan 31, 2020

3:32 PM EST

EA says a mobile version of Apex Legends is still coming

News

Jan 10, 2020

5:08 PM EST

Microsoft won’t release first-party exclusive Xbox Series X games for up to two years

Comments