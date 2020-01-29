PREVIOUS|
News

Lime scooters can tell when you’re riding on the sidewalk

If you do it's going to tell you to get off

Jan 29, 2020

11:15 AM EST

0 comments

Lime, a scooter sharing company, is now using AI (artificial intelligence) to detect when people are driving its scooters on the sidewalk.

The company is testing a feature in San Francisco that collects speed and accelerometer data to detect when riders are on a sidewalk. The company began development of this feature over a year ago, said Nick Shapiro, Lime’s Head of Trust and Safety in a Lime blog post. 

The post mentions that Lime’s AI can detect sidewalk riding with 95 percent accuracy.

When riders complete a trip where they’ve spent more than half of their time on the sidewalk then Lime’s app will present them with a push notification politely asking them to stay on the streets next time.

Currently Lime operates in a few Canadian cities including Montreal, Waterloo and Calgary.

Source: Lime

Related Articles

News

Nov 13, 2018

1:25 PM EST

Lime recalling unsafe electric scooters in Waterloo, ON

News

Nov 5, 2018

2:29 PM EST

Lime electric scooters frequently outside of test zones in Waterloo, ON

News

Jan 28, 2020

6:23 PM EST

Google’s AI is tracking orcas off the coast of Vancouver

News

Nov 20, 2019

6:51 PM EST

Google is bringing its Smart Compose feature to Docs

Comments