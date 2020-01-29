Google might add call recording feature to Phone app

Google might let users record calls through its Phone app soon, according to an APK breakdown.
The latest version of the app includes code that points towards the existence of this feature, and also indicates how it could be implemented. The code uncovered in version 44 of the Phone app builds on elements uncovered earlier this month that hinted at a call recording feature.
Additional app code suggests that the feature might also let users transcribe calls, which would use the same technology that Google uses for its Recorder app.
To avoid problems with the law, it looks like Google would have a consent disclaimer for the caller, as noted by 9to5Google.
The caller will be given a prompt that says: “When using the call recording feature, you are responsible for complying with applicable laws related to the recording of calls. Please be aware that many jurisdictions require the consent of both parties for such recording.”
After the prompt, a voice assistant will state that the call recording has begun. If the feature has been triggered, then the Phone app will display a “record” button during the call.
As with any other feature discovered through an APK breakdown, there’s no guarantee that this feature will be ever be released, but it would definitely be a helpful one to have.
Source: 9to5Google
Comments