Best Buy has smart home and IoT devices on sale

Smart home products are now on sale at Best Buy.
If you want a Home Mini, a Tile, or a Philips Hue colour kit, Best Buy has it for you.
This sale ends on January 30th.
Here’s a list of some of the products on sale.
- Google Home Mini: now $25, was $50
- Lenovo Smart Clock with the Clock: now $59.99, was $119.99
- Tile Pro (2020) Bluetooth item Tracker – 4 Pack: now $69.99, was $129.99
- Google Nest Hub with Assistant: now $129.99, was $169.99
- TP-Link Wi-Fi Smart Light: now $24.99, was $34.99
- Google Home Mini & Google Chromecast: now $70, was $95
- Philips Hue Colour Starter Kit (4 Pack) and Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with Alexa: now $249.99, was $299.99
There are tons more products on sale, check them out on the company’s website.
Source: Best Buy
