PREVIOUS|
News

Best Buy has smart home and IoT devices on sale

Best Buy Canada has a variety of IoT devices on sale

Jan 28, 2020

3:00 PM EST

0 comments

Best Buy Heartland store in Mississauga

Smart home products are now on sale at Best Buy.

If you want a Home Mini, a Tile, or a Philips Hue colour kit, Best Buy has it for you.

This sale ends on January 30th.

Here’s a list of some of the products on sale.

  • Google Home Mini: now $25, was $50
  • Lenovo Smart Clock with the Clock: now $59.99, was $119.99
  • Tile Pro (2020) Bluetooth item Tracker – 4 Pack: now $69.99, was $129.99
  • Google Nest Hub with Assistant: now $129.99, was $169.99
  • TP-Link Wi-Fi Smart Light: now $24.99, was $34.99
  • Google Home Mini & Google Chromecast: now $70, was $95
  • Philips Hue Colour Starter Kit (4 Pack) and Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with Alexa: now $249.99, was $299.99

There are tons more products on sale, check them out on the company’s website. 

Source: Best Buy

Related Articles

News

Dec 18, 2019

8:11 AM EST

Best Buy Canada unveils Boxing Day 2019 tech deals

News

Jan 10, 2020

12:33 PM EST

Best Buy Canada’s latest flyer discounts laptops, toasters and TVs until January 17

News

Jan 2, 2020

1:00 PM EST

Best Buy offering two Facebook Portal Mini 8-inch smart displays for $148

Comments