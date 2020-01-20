Apple TV+ gets second major win at the SAG awards for ‘The Morning Show’

Apple TV+ just received its second major win this awards season for its original TV series The Morning Show.
Jennifer Aniston won the Screen Actor’s Guild (SAG) award for best female actor for her performance in the series. This marks the second major award win for the streaming service, after it was able to bag a Critic’s Choice award earlier this month.
Amazon Prime Video was the streaming service to receive the most wins. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel won best ensemble in a comedy series. Tony Shalhoub won best performance by a male actor in a comedy series for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Phoebe Waller-Bridge won best performance by a female actor in a comedy series for Fleabag.
Although Netflix had a handful of nominations, it only won two awards. The Crown won best ensemble in a drama series, and Laura Dern won best performance by a female actor in a supporting role for Marriage Story.
If this awards season has taught us anything, it’s that a bunch of nominations doesn’t guarantee several wins. For instance, Netflix was nominated for 34 Golden Globes but only took home two.
Next up in the awards season lineup are the Oscars, which will take place on February 9th. Netflix is up for 24 awards, with two nominations for Best Picture.
Source: Screen Actor’s Guild
