News

PlayStation 2019 ‘Wrap-Up’ looks back at this past year in gaming

I didn't play enough RPGs in 2019

Jan 14, 2020

7:03 PM EST

0 comments

I’m embarrassed about the ridiculous amount of time I spent playing Overwatch this past year.

PlayStation is letting users see how much time they spent on video games with the company’s ‘Wrap-Up‘ feature.

The feature lets gamers see how many titles they played over the past year and how much time they spent playing their top three games. For example, mine indicates I spent 436 hours playing Overwatch, 107 hours playing Smite and another 107 hours playing Apex Legends.

Additionally, the ‘Wrap-Up’ tells users their number one genre. Further, it tells you exactly how many hours of gameplay you spent, as well as how many hours you’ve played games online.

The ‘Wrap-Up’ also tells users when their prime time to play is.

Check out the PlayStation ‘Wrap-Up’ to see how much time you spent over the last year of your life being a real gam3r.

Source: PlayStation

