Koodo, Telus and Virgin giving away FreeBuds Lite with select Huawei phones

A few Canadian carriers are offering a free gift with purchase on select Huawei devices, among other deals on phones from the Chinese manufacturer.
Telus flanker brand Koodo is offering free Huawei FreeBuds Lite true wireless earbuds with purchases of either a Huawei P30 Pro or P30 online. According to information listed on Koodo’s website, the FreeBuds — worth $169 — will come with the shipment of the purchased device.
Interestingly, Koodo lists the deals as part of Lunar New Year celebration.
Telus also offers the Huawei P30 Pro with free FreeBuds Lite, but the Vancouver-based carrier doesn’t offer the P30 at all. Customers can also get the older P20 from Huawei with a free Huawei Band 3 Pro. Telus’ website doesn’t mention a Lunar New Year sale.
Finally, Bell flanker brand Virgin Mobile offers free FreeBuds Lite with purchase of a Huawei P30 Pro or P30. Virgin also offers a $120 bonus gift with purchase of the Huawei P30 Lite. Likewise, Virgin’s website doesn’t mention the Lunar New Year.
Rogers is the only other carrier offering a deal on Huawei devices, but instead of giving away FreeBuds or another gift with purchase, it simply offers a monthly bill credit to reduce the cost of the device on a monthly financing plan. For example, the P30 Pro includes a $5.84 monthly bill credit for 24 months ($140.16 total) that brings the monthly financing cost down from $50 to $44.16.
Rogers offers discounts on the regular P30 and P30 Lite as well.
All in all, there are some solid offers out there for those looking to pick up a Huawei phone. While some may be hesitant given the recent security concerns around the company, older Huawei devices should remain unaffected by the split with Google. In other words, these phones should work just fine.
