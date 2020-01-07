Anker significantly discounts portable chargers and audio tech

While the big holiday sales are over, Anker is coming out swinging by continuing the savings into 2020.
This could certainly be just an opportunity to have a fire sale and get rid of old tech, but some of these deals might be worthwhile if you’re in the market for chargers and audio tech:
- Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 PD, USB-C Portable Charger (18W) for $32.99 (Reg. $53.99)
- Anker Wireless Charger, PowerWave Pad Upgraded 10W Max for $18.99 (Reg. $30)
- Anker PowerPort Speed 5 63W 5-Port USB Wall Charger with Dual Quick Charge 3.0 Ports for $42.49 (Reg. $59.99)
- Soundcore Liberty True Wireless Earbuds for $67.99 (Reg. $132.99)
- eufy Security, Wi-Fi Video Doorbell with 2K HD, 2-Way Audio for $203.99 (Reg. $239.99)
- Anker Quick Charge 3.0 39W Ultra-Compact 2-Port Car Charger PowerDrive Speed 2 for $21.59 (Reg. $26.99)
- Anker Powercore II 10000, Ultra-Compact 10000mAh Portable Charger for $33.99 (Reg. $41.99)
- Soundcore Spirit X Wireless Headset by Anker with Bluetooth 5.0 for $39.99 (Reg. $47.99)
Source: Anker
