Kohler puts Amazon’s Alexa into a showerhead

Kohler wants you to experience a shower like you’ve never had before.
During CES 2020, the company expanded its lineup of Moxie showerheads by making them Alexa-enabled, which it has aptly named, the Moxie AI Speaker.
Kohler says this showerhead is waterproof with an IPX67 rating. In addition, the company is appealing to its current user base by allowing owners of existing Moxie showerheads to connect the speaker portion via magnets. The speaker sound is by Harman Kardon and gives users ‘up to 5 hours’ of usage at 70-percent volume.
If having Amazon in the shower is not for you, a Bluetooth speaker version is available for $99 USD (roughly $128 CAD). The Alexa-enabled version of the Moxie AI speaker is priced at $159 USD ($206 CAD). The showerhead is sold separately and costs $70 USD. The Moxie AI Speaker will be available to purchase ‘sometime later in 2020,’ according to Kohler.
