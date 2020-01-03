Rogers confirms Pixel devices to get January security update on the 6th

Rogers has posted a new operating system (OS) upgrade schedule on its community forum, detailing upcoming updates for Samsung, Pixel and Motorola devices.
To start, the list includes both the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ and regular Note 10. Rogers says these are getting the Android 10 update on January 6th, 2020. Also on January 6th, the Samsung A70 will get the December security patch.
Interestingly, Google’s Pixel line of devices made it onto the list — something I’ve not seen before. The list confirms that the January 2020 security update, which we expected was coming soon, will also drop on January 6th for Pixel devices.
Rogers notes that the Pixel 2, 2 XL, 3, 3 XL, 3a, 3a XL, 4 and 4 XL will all get the update. The original Pixel, unsurprisingly, was not included on the list, since it reached official end-of-life and won’t receive any further updates.
Finally, the Motorola Moto G6 Play and G7 Play will get the December security update on January 10th and 17th respectively.
Rogers also notes that while it prioritizes making those dates accurate, sometimes things happen beyond the carrier’s control and the dates may change. And as for people with those devices on other carriers, the schedule could act as a guide to when you might get your update, but other carriers may have different dates.
You can check out the schedule for yourself here.
