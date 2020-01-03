PREVIOUS|
New post-apocalyptic adventure game hits Apple Arcade

Restore life to a ruined world by bringing back seeds to the Doomsday Vault

Jan 3, 2020

4:02 PM EST

Flightless Limited

New Zealand developer Flightless Limited has released a post-apocalyptic adventure game called Doomsday Vault on Apple Arcade.

In the game, players put on a robotic suit to find seeds that can yield sustainable crop in a world ravaged by climate change. Solve puzzles and avoid AI bots as you bring seeds back to the Doomsday Vault.

Doomsday Vault is included at no additional cost in an Apple Arcade subscription, which costs $5.99 CAD/month in Canada.

The service is available on iOS, iPad, Mac and Apple TV and offers access to a library of more than 100 ad- and microtransaction-free games.

Image credit: Flightless Limited

Via: MacRumors

