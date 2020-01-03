PREVIOUS|
Some shows have left Disney+ because of legacy deals

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Dr. Dolittle and The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Celebration are no longer on the service

Jan 3, 2020

8:37 AM EST

Because of legacy deals, some shows on Disney+ have left the service, including Home Alone 1 and 2: Lost in New York.

There are 12 shows that have been removed from the platform, including Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Dr. Dolittle and The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Celebration. Disney in the past has indicated that it wouldn’t be rotating content like its rivals.

According to Gizmodo, a spokesperson indicated that these shows not because of a change in policy but rather because of deals that were signed in the past.

The spokesperson confirmed that once the show leaves the platform, it also won’t be available for download anymore. They did, however, state that once the legacy licences expire, the titles that have left will return as soon as possible.

Disney+ costs $8.99 CAD/month or $89.99/year in Canada.

Source: Gizmodo Via: Engadget

