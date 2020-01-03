Automatic trash can goes on sale in Canada

Everything seems to be getting turned into a smart device at this point.
Now, joining those ever-growing ranks is an automatic trash can, compliments of Townew.
Following a successful Indiegogo campaign, the ‘Townew Trash Can’ has gone up for sale for $149.95 CAD on Townew’s website.
The idea, of course, is that the trash can will seal bags so you don’t have to worry about touching garbage yourself. Once placed in the can, you hold a button for a few seconds and then the bags will be pulled up and sealed using thermoplastic tech.
This is done using a ‘Refill Ring,’ which holds 25 trash bags. The can comes with one Refill Ring to begin with, an additional pack of three refill bags costing $34.95 and a 6-pack costing $44.95.
Overall, each bag can only hold the relatively small amount of 15.5 liters of trash. On the other hand, the device uses 100 percent recyclable and biodegradable materials. Further, a 10-hour charge will keep the can’s battery running for about 10 hours.
The trash can is now available on Townew’s website in both teal and white.
Via: The Verge
