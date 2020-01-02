Vancouver police officer says distracted drivers rarely dispute after being caught

Although the number of people being caught for distracted driving is decreasing, a Vancouver police officer says it’s still a problem that endangers people on the road.
Staff Sergeant Dave Duncan of the Vancouver police department told the CBC that once people are caught, they often look guilty and don’t argue with him. When people do try to make excuses, they say that they were just plugging their phone in or that they received a message.
Duncan told the CBC that people’s habits are changing when it comes to how they use their phone while driving. He says that drivers are finding new ways hiding their phones, such as putting it in a coffee cup or hiding it in their clothes.
In terms of what isn’t allowed, you’re not allowed to plug in your phone while you’re driving. Fully licensed drivers are allowed to use their phones hands free if the phone is mounted to the car.
In B.C. there is a $368 fine for using your phone when you’re driving, along with four demerit points.
Source: CBC
