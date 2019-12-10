PREVIOUS|
Apple to return to CES, sending senior executive to speak during privacy roundtable

The last time Apple attended CES was in 1992

Jane Horvath, Apple’s senior director of privacy, has been tapped to speak at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

This will be the first time in decades that Apple has decided to return to the technology conference to discuss the company’s stance on consumer privacy, Bloomberg reported. Horvath will be speaking at the ‘Chief Privacy Officer Roundtable,’ which will be hosted on January 7th.

Horvath will be joined by executives from Facebook, Procter & Gamble, and a commissioner from the Federal Trade Commission in the United States.

Bloomberg noted that the last time Apple was at CES was in 1992 when Chief Executive Officer John Sculley presented. Even though the company has not had a presence at CES for many years after, the show has been influenced by the California-based tech giant. For example, at last year’s CES Apple put up a number of privacy-focused billboards around Las Vegas.

CES will be hosted from January 7th to January 10th.

