PREVIOUS|
News

London Drugs’ Boxing Day sale discounts a variety of tech products

Get discounts on a variety of tech products

Dec 26, 2019

4:10 PM EST

0 comments

London Drugs’ Boxing Day sale discounts tech products such as an HP Chromebook, Skullcandy Sesh true wireless earbuds and 65-inch 4K LG Smart TV.

This Boxing Week promotion ends on January 1st.

Here are some of the deals in Canadian.

  • HP Chromebook 14-inch 64GB: now $229.99
  • LG 65-4K UHD Smart TV: now $699.99
  • Skullcandy Sesh True wireless earbuds: $39.99
  • Samsung 55-inch QLED 4K Smart TV: now $1299.99
  • Samsung 49-inch QLED 4K Smart TV: now $999.99
  • GoPro HERO8 black bundle: now $469.99
  • Sony Extra Bass headphones: now $99.99
  • Fitbit Charge 3: now $149.95
  • Fitbit Versa 2 Special Edition: now $209.95
  • Ryze Tech Tello Iron Man Edition Drone: now $119.95, was $179.99

Check out all of London Drugs’ Boxing Day deals on the company’s website, here.

Related Articles

Resources

Nov 25, 2019

7:18 PM EST

London Drugs now offers same-day delivery in Western Canada, reveals Black Friday deals

News

Jul 16, 2018

11:08 AM EDT

Public Mobile is available at London Drugs locations [Update]

News

Dec 12, 2011

9:24 AM EST

Apple: “customers have downloaded more than 18 billion apps”

Comments