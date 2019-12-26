London Drugs’ Boxing Day sale discounts a variety of tech products

London Drugs’ Boxing Day sale discounts tech products such as an HP Chromebook, Skullcandy Sesh true wireless earbuds and 65-inch 4K LG Smart TV.
This Boxing Week promotion ends on January 1st.
Here are some of the deals in Canadian.
- HP Chromebook 14-inch 64GB: now $229.99
- LG 65-4K UHD Smart TV: now $699.99
- Skullcandy Sesh True wireless earbuds: $39.99
- Samsung 55-inch QLED 4K Smart TV: now $1299.99
- Samsung 49-inch QLED 4K Smart TV: now $999.99
- GoPro HERO8 black bundle: now $469.99
- Sony Extra Bass headphones: now $99.99
- Fitbit Charge 3: now $149.95
- Fitbit Versa 2 Special Edition: now $209.95
- Ryze Tech Tello Iron Man Edition Drone: now $119.95, was $179.99
Check out all of London Drugs’ Boxing Day deals on the company’s website, here.
