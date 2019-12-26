Highlights from Best Buy Canada’s Boxing Day deals

It’s Boxing Day, and Best Buy Canada has a ton of deals. To help you parse through them we’ve picked out some of our favourites.
- Apple iPad 10.2-inch 32GB – $369.99
- 43-inch 4k LG smart TV – $359
- TCL series-6 4K 55-inch – $499
- Seagate 4TB external hard drive (blue) – $89
- 128GB SanDisk MicroSD card – $24.99
- Acer 31.1 2-in-1 Chromebook – $399
- Asus Chromebook Flip 14-inch – $549
- Google Nest Hub – $89
- Philips Hue four-pack starter bundle – $169
- Tile 2018 four-pack – $39.99
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – $59.99
- Super Mario Oddessy – $59.99
- Assassin’s Creed Oddessy – $19.97
