Highlights from Best Buy Canada’s Boxing Day deals

Some other devices are on sale too

Dec 26, 2019

11:49 AM EST

BEST BUY Canada

It’s Boxing Day, and Best Buy Canada has a ton of deals. To help you parse through them we’ve picked out some of our favourites.

  • Apple iPad 10.2-inch 32GB – $369.99
  • 43-inch 4k LG smart TV – $359 
  • TCL series-6 4K 55-inch – $499
  • Seagate 4TB external hard drive (blue) – $89
  • 128GB SanDisk MicroSD card – $24.99
  • Acer 31.1 2-in-1 Chromebook – $399
  • Asus Chromebook Flip 14-inch – $549
  • Google Nest Hub – $89
  • Philips Hue four-pack starter bundle – $169
  • Tile 2018 four-pack – $39.99
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – $59.99
  • Super Mario Oddessy – $59.99
  • Assassin’s Creed Oddessy – $19.97

