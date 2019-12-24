PREVIOUS|
Google Translate preparing to add flashcards to phrasebook

Making it easier to practice learning new languages

Google Translate

Google is working on Translate flashcards that help its translation app compete with Duolingo.

On Twitter, app developer Jane Manchun Wong noted that she discovered the flashcards being tested by Google within the Translate Android app.

Specifically, Google Translate will offer flashcards in the phrasebook section of the app. These cards will display translations when flipped around. Cards can also be shuffled so users can practice them.

It’s unclear when the flashcards may roll out to all users. As with any other in-testing feature, it’s important to note that the flashcards may ultimately not be rolled out officially.

Source: @wongmjane

