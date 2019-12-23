Toys R Us offering discounts on some video games for Boxing Week

Toys R Us in Canada is going to offer a variety of deals of video games, ranging from Switch titles to PlayStation and Xbox bundles.
Notably, Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild are both on sale for $59.79, which is $20 off.
The remaining deals are as follows, and they kick off on Toys R Us’ website on December 25th:
- Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!/Pikachu! – $59.97 (save $20)
- Nintendo Switch bundle with The New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe – $399
- 1TB PS4 Slim with God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, The Last of Us Remastered – $299.97
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition (PS4) – $29.97 (regularly $49.99)
- Xbox One X + Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – $449 (regularly $599)
- Xbox One S + Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – $249 (regularly $379)
- Gears 5 – $39.97 (regularly $79.99)
- Xbox One controllers – $59.97 (regularly $74.99)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – $59.97 ($79.99)
Source: Toys R Us
