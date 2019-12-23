The Source unveils its Boxing Week deals

Bell-owned The Source has officially come out with its Boxing Week tech deals. The retailer has discounted several items from smartphones, gaming, tablets, wearables, and audio.
Check them all out below and these begin on December 25th and will end January 1st, 2020.
Door Crasher Deals – December 25 to 27
- Acer Aspire 15.6” Laptop with AMD A6-9220e Processor, 8GB RAM, Windows 10 – $379.99 (Reg. $499.99)
Beats Studio³ Wireless Over-Ear Headphones – $199.99 (Reg. $399.99)
Google Home + Wi-Fi Bulb – $74.99 (Reg. $149.98)
RCA 60” 4K Roku Smart TV – $429.99 (Reg. $699.99)
UE MEGABOOM LE Wireless Speaker – $119.99 (Reg. $229.99)
Door Crasher Deals – December 28 to 31
- Beats Powerbeats³ Wireless Earphones – $99.99 (Reg. $249.99)
- Google Nest Mini + Wi-Fi Bulb – $44.99 (Reg. $83.98)
Gaming
- Nintendo Switch Bundle with New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – $399.99
- PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB NHL 20 Bundle – $369.99 (Reg. $499.99)
- Seagate 2TB Game Drive for PS4 – $89.99 (Reg. $119.99)
- Super Mario Odyssey (Switch) – $59.99 (Reg. $79.99)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Switch) – $59.99 (Reg. $79.99)
- Xbox One X 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Bundle – $449.99 (Reg. $599.99)
Wearables
- Fitbit Charge 3 Activity Tracker – $149.99 (Reg. $199.99)
- Fitbit Inspire HR Activity Tracker – $99.99 (Reg. $129.99)
- Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch – $179.99 (Reg. $249.99)
Computers, Tablets, Accessories
- Acer Aspire 15.6” Laptop with AMD Ryzen 3 Processor, 12GB RAM, 256GB SSD and Windows 10 S – $499.99 (Reg. $599.99)
- Apple iPad mini 5 7.9” with Wi-Fi, 64GB – $499.99 (Reg. $529.99)
- ASUS VivoBook 15.6” Laptop with Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, 1TB Hybrid Hard Drive and Windows 10 – $549.99 (Reg. $799.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1” Tablet, 32GB – $249.99 (Reg. $299.99)
- Seagate Backup Plus 4TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive – $99.99 (Reg. $149.99)
- TP-LINK Archer C7 AC1750 Dual-Band Gigabit Router – $79.99 (Reg. $89.99)
Smart home, Audio
- Amazon Echo, 3rd Generation – $79.99 (Reg. $129.99)
- Amazon Echo Dot, 3rd Generation – $29.99 (Reg. $69.99)
- Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell – $219.99 (Reg. $299.99)
- Sonos Beam Compact Smart Soundbar – $429.99 (Reg. $499.99)
- Sonos One Smart Speaker, 2nd Generation – $199.99 (Reg. $249.99)
- Beats Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones – $229.99 (Reg. $329.99)
- Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 – $449.99 (Reg. $499.99)
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II Over-Ear Wireless Headphones – $379.99 (Reg. $49.99)
- Bose SoundLink Revolve Bluetooth Speaker – $179.99 (Reg. $249.99)
- Google Chromecast, 3rd Generation – $34.99 (Reg. $44.99)
- HyperX Cloud II Over-Ear Wired Gaming Headset – $94.99 (Reg. $139.99)
- Sony SRS-XB01 EXTRA BASS Bluetooth Speaker – $19.99 (Reg. $49.99)
- Sony WH-1000XM3 Over-Ear Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones – $349.99 (Reg. $449.99)
Televisions
Source: The Source
