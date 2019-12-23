A few lingering deals have found its way to Amazon Canada today. Depending on where you live, the package just might arrive in time for the big day. Below is a list of tech deals that you can score right now:
- Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy‑Con + $50 Amazon.ca Gift Card
- Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con + $50 Amazon.ca Gift Card
- Bose QuietComfort 35 (Series II) Wireless Headphones with Alexa for $379 (Save $70)
- Bose SoundSport In-Ear Headphones for $79 (Save $20)
- Save Up to 26% off select HP Laptops & Chromebooks
- Bose SoundLink Revolve Bluetooth Speaker for $179 (Save $70)
- Bose SoundLink for $89 (Save $40)
- Fitbit Inspire Hr for $99.95 (Save $30)
- Fitbit Versa 2 for $179 (Saver $70)
- Fitbit Ionic Adidas Edition for $289.95 (Save $70.04)
- Echo Dot (3rd gen) – Smart speaker with Alexa for $29.99 (Save $40)
- Kindle Paperwhite for $119 (Save $20)
- Introducing Echo Show 5 for $64.99 (Save $35)
- Echo Show 8 – HD 8″ smart display with Alexa for $99.99 (Save $70)
- Fire 7 Tablet for $54.99 (Save $15)
- Fire HD 8 Tablet for $74.99 (Save $25)
- Ring Video Doorbell 2 with HD Video for $179 (Save $70)
- Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet for $99 (Save $30)
- Fire TV Cube for $119 (Save $30)
- Fire HD 10 Tablet for $159.99 (Save $40)
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $219 (Save $80)
- Echo Plus (2nd gen) for $149.99 (Save $50)
- Echo Flex for $24.99 (Save $10)
- Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera for $249.99 (Save $80)
- Amazon eero mesh WiFi system – router for whole-home coverage (3-pack) for $262 (Save $87)
- Echo Show (2nd Gen) for $219 (Save $80)
- Tile Mate (2018) and Tile Slim (2016) – 4 Pack for $39.99 (Save $40)
- Save up to 22% on select Samsung 4K Ultra HD Smart TVs
- GoPro HERO7 for $399 (Save $50.09)
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa for $34.99 (Save $15)
- Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa for $54.99 (Save $15)
- LifeStraw Personal Water Filter for $16.72 (Save $9.73)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition – PlayStation 4 for $29.95 (Save $20.04)
- Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 for $89.99 (Save $60.96)
- PS4 Slim Bundle with 3 Games for $299.95 (Save $45.90)
Source: Amazon Canada
