PREVIOUS|
News

Amazon Canada gives last-minute deals on tech

Dec 23, 2019

11:12 AM EST

0 comments

A few lingering deals have found its way to Amazon Canada today. Depending on where you live, the package just might arrive in time for the big day. Below is a list of tech deals that you can score right now:

Source: Amazon Canada

Related Articles

News

Dec 5, 2019

10:49 AM EST

Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick most purchased items on Amazon Canada by Prime members in 2019

News

Dec 3, 2019

7:11 AM EST

Amazon Canada unveils ’12 Days of Deals’

News

Dec 11, 2019

11:18 AM EST

Amazon Canada rolls out new discounts on tech, including Samsung, Microsoft, SanDisk and more

Comments