PREVIOUS
News

Spotify releases the top 10 songs listened to by Waze users in 2019

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's song Senorita was top of the charts

Dec 19, 2019

9:09 PM EST

0 comments

Spotify has released a top-ten list of the most listened to songs by Waze users in 2019.

In this list of top songs there are three Canadian artists, including Shawn Mendes, Snow and Justin Bieber.

Top songs listened to on Spotify by Waze users in 2019:

Senorita – Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes
Con Calma – Daddy Yankee, Snow
Old Town Road – Remix – Billy Rae Cyrus, Lil Nas X
I Don’t Care (with Justin Bieber) – Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber
Calma – Remix – Farruko, Pedro Capó
Sunflower – Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – Post Malone, Swae Lee
bad guy – Billie Eilish
Shallow – Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga
7 Rings – Ariana Grande
Bohemian Rhapsody – Remastered 2011 – Queen

Spotify and the other audio apps integrate with Waze, allowing subscribers to use the music streaming platform with less distractions. According to Waze, the number of users on the platform has increased by more than 400 percent in Canadian since its 2015 launch.

Related Articles

News

Dec 16, 2019

4:38 PM EST

Spotify podcast breaks down the decade’s musical trends

News

Dec 15, 2019

9:32 AM EST

City of Ottawa to give Waze traffic data to improve driver experience

News

Dec 18, 2019

8:08 PM EST

Spotify says users have streamed nearly 7 million hours of Star Wars music since 2015

News

Nov 18, 2019

3:17 PM EST

Waze launches relaxing navigation voice to help you de-stress

Comments