Freedom Boxing Week deals offer bonus 5GB on Big Gig Unlimited plans

Shaw-owned regional carrier Freedom Mobile just delivered a bit 5GB bonus gift to all its plans and if you’re looking to get a bunch of data for not a lot of money, now may be the time.
The carrier has launched its Boxing Week deals ahead of Boxing Day next week, and all Freedom’s Big Gig Unlimited plans have a 5GB data bonus on them. That means customers can get a minimum of 15GB of fast LTE data on a Big Gig Unlimited plan (10GB + 5GB bonus), followed by unlimited usage at up to 256Kbps down and 128Kbps up.
Here are all the plans:
- 15GB Big Gig Unlimited (10GB + 5GB) with $0.05/minute talk – $45 BYOP | $50 with phone
- 15GB Big Gig Unlimited (10GB + 5GB) – $50 BYOP | $60 with phone
- 16GB Big Gig Unlimited (11GB + 5GB) – $55 BYOP | $65 with phone
- 17GB Big Gig Unlimited (12GB + 5GB) – $55 BYOP | $70 with phone
- 20GB Big Gig Unlimited (15GB + 5GB) – $60 BYOP | $75 with phone
- 21GB Big Gig Unlimited (16GB + 5GB) – $65 BYOP | $80 with phone
- 25GB Big Gig Unlimited (20GB + 5GB) – $70 BYOP | $85 with phone
- 30GB Big Gig Unlimited (25GB + 5GB) – $75 BYOP | $90 with phone
Other than the first plan, which doesn’t include a talk package, all the other plans include unlimited Canada-wide talk. Plans also come with unlimited global text, picture and video messaging, as well as between 500MB and 2GB of data, depending on the plan, for use outside of the Freedom network.
You can learn more about the plans on Freedom Mobile’s website.
Comments