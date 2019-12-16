Nest Hub users are noticing a ‘home’ button when in Photo Frame mode

Some Nest Hub owners have noticed a ‘home’ button on the device’s ‘Photo Frame/Ambient’ mode.
The button, located in the bottom-right area of the screen, looks like a simple run-of-the-mill home icon. According to 9to5Google, who first reported the news, when a user taps on the button Assistant cards appear with the standard sliding animation.
Oddly enough, users could already achieve this by touching anywhere on the display. Currently, when a user taps on the home button, it merits the same results as when they touch anywhere else on the screen.
It’s unclear why Google added this feature; however, 9to5 suggests that the company could have added the shortcut to emphasize that the smart display is more than a digital photo frame. The home button indicates that there’s more to do on the Nest Hub and gives users access to many of the display’s features.
Google has yet to widely rolled out this feature, according to 9to5. The update will likely roll out first to Google’s smart displays before making their way third-party smart screens.
Source: 9to5Google
