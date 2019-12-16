You can get AirPods from Staples for $215 today

The very popular Apple Airpods with Wireless Charging case is on sale for $239 at Staples in Canada, but you can get them for a little cheaper with a discount code.
You can enter the promo code ‘71400’ to get $25 off. This brings the overall price all the way down to $214.99. You can apply the code during the shipping section of the checkout process.
At the Apple Store, the headphones cost $269. Without the wireless charging case, they ring in at $219.
This deal is only available on December 16th and also gets free shipping from Staples.
Source: Staples
Comments