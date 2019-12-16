PREVIOUS|
News

You can get AirPods from Staples for $215 today

This is the model with the wireless charging case

Dec 16, 2019

1:59 PM EST

0 comments

The very popular Apple Airpods with Wireless Charging case is on sale for $239 at Staples in Canada, but you can get them for a little cheaper with a discount code.

You can enter the promo code ‘71400’ to get $25 off. This brings the overall price all the way down to $214.99. You can apply the code during the shipping section of the checkout process.

At the Apple Store, the headphones cost $269. Without the wireless charging case, they ring in at $219.

This deal is only available on December 16th and also gets free shipping from Staples.

Source: Staples

Related Articles

News

Dec 5, 2019

5:59 PM EST

Public Mobile giving away 1GB of bonus data to its subscribers

News

Nov 22, 2019

12:38 PM EST

Apple expected to double AirPods shipments to 60 million in 2019

News

Nov 28, 2019

11:38 AM EST

Nintendo Labo Kits, Ring Fit Adventure and games on sale at Best Buy

News

Dec 2, 2019

2:42 PM EST

Apple predicted to have sold 3 million pairs of AirPods throughout Black Friday, Cyber Monday: re...

Comments