News

Bug in latest Google Dialer update making dial pad disappear for some users

Some users are unable navigate telephone menu options through the dialer pad

Dec 11, 2019

9:12 AM EST

0 comments

Google Phone app

The latest update for the Google Dialer app has a bug that is impacting the functionality of the dial pad when users are on a call.

A number of recent negative reviews on Google Play outline that the update has broken the functionality of dial pad because it disappears when people make a call.

This means that users cannot navigate telephone menu options for a number of different things such as entering a PIN for conference calls or checking your voicemail.

A large number of the reports are coming from users who are on Nexus and Pixel devices. It’s currently unknown how widespread this problem is as reports are still coming in.

MobileSyrup has reached out to Google to determine if there is an upcoming fix for the issue. We will update this article once we get a response.

Are you having problems with Google Dialer? Let us know in the comments below.

Source: Google Play, Android Authority 

