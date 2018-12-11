News
Pornhub says Canadians’ most searched porn category in 2018 was ‘MILF’

0.7 percent of visitors watched porn with Nintendo's 3DS

Dec 11, 2018

12:44 PM EST

Pornhub

The most wonderful time of the year has arrived: Pornhub has released its 2018 year-in-review viewer statistics.

According to the Montreal-based pornography streaming platform, Pornhub experienced 33.5 billion visits in 2018, with 92 million average visits happening daily. To put this number in perspective, Pornhub says this number is greater than the population of Canada, Australia and Poland.

In total, 30.3 million searches were made on the platform, amounting to 962 searches per second. Regarding video uploads, over one million hours of video (or 155 years) were uploaded to the platform over the course of 2018. Further, 4403 petabytes of data was transferred via Pornhub, coming to a total of 575MB per every person on earth.

Pornhub insights

Regarding Canadian specific statistics, Canada’s most searched term in 2018 is ‘MILF,’ which replaces 2017’s ‘lesbian.’

‘Chinese,’ ‘JOI’ and ‘big ass’ also moved into the top 10 search term list. Further, Pornhub says that searches for ‘anime’ grew by 91 percent, with ASMR (autonomous sensory meridian response) increasing by 74 percent.

Finally, there was also a 60 percent increase in BBC being searched, according to the streaming platform.

Perhaps the most interesting stat in Pornhub’s year-in-review is that 0.7 percent of visitors watched porn on Nintendo’s 3DS. For context, this means that users browsed Pornhub roughly 235 million times on Nintendo’s nearly eight-year-old gaming handheld in 2018.

That said, the 3DS’ share of Pornhub viewership was cut nearly in half when compared to 2017, with the PlayStation Vita growing by 50 percent to an overall total of 7.3 percent.

Pornhub Insights

For more information on Pornhub’s 2018 year-in-review, check our their site at your own volition.

