Here’s how to watch your favourite holiday classics in Canada

It’s the most wonderful time of the year — Christmas.
When you’re warming up by the Yule Log and drinking peppermint hot chocolate with your family, you’ll probably want to watch a Christmas classic like Scrooge, Elf, or Die Hard.
To help you find your favourite Christmas classics, we’ve prepared a list of the films and which streaming service offers them.
Note: if you’re looking for Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and A Charlie Brown Christmas, you’re out of luck, as these holiday classics are nowhere to be found on streaming services. If you happen to see them, let us know so we can add it the list.
- A Christmas Carol (1984) — Crave
- A Christmas Carol (animated, 1997) — Crave
- A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas — Crave with Starz, Prime Video
- Christmas with the Kranks — Netflix
- Die Hard — Crave with either Movie + HBO or Starz
- Die Hard 2 Die Harder — Crave with either Movie + HBO or Starz
- Elf — Prime Video
- Frosty the Snowman — CBC Gem
- Home Alone — Crave
- Home Alone 2: Lost in New York — Crave
- How the Grinch Stole Christmas — Netflix
- Jingle All The Way — Crave with Starz
- Love Actually — Crave
- Miracle on 34th Street (1947) — Crave, Disney+
- Miracle on 34th Street (1994) — Crave, Disney+
- Nightmare Before Christmas — Disney+
- Scrooge (1951 black and white version) — Prime Video
- The Muppet Christmas Carol — Disney+
- The Night Before — Netflix
- The Nutcracker — Prime Video
- The Santa Clause — Disney+
- The Santa Clause 2 — Disney+
- The Santa Clause 3 — Disney+
Check out these holiday classics to watch with your family and let us know if there are any other movies that we might have missed.
Have a Happy Holidays!
