Leaked press renders show Samsung Galaxy A51 with four rear cameras

Leaked press renders of the Samsung Galaxy A51 show that the phone will reportedly have four rear cameras and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
There will three vertically aligned cameras on the back of the phone with a fourth one to the right of the bottom lens, as outlined by Android Police. It is currently unknown what the function of each camera will be.
The A51 will also be 0.2mm thicker than the A50 at 7.9mm. The AMOLED display also looks to be slight stretched out to 6.5-inches. There may also be an in-display fingerprint sensor similar to the A50s.
SamMobile has published what they say are official press images of the phone in four colours including Prism Crush White, Black, Pink and Blue.
The phone will reportedly have a 4,000mAh battery with 15w fast charging abilities. It is also said to have 4GB of Ram for the 64GB model and 6GB of Ram for the 128GB version.
The Samsung Galaxy A51 is rumoured to be unveiled at a December 12th event so we likely won’t have to wait to long too get confirmations on the leaked reports.
Source: Android Police, SamMobile
