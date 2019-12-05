This past year Samsung launched the Galaxy A70, A50, A20 and A10 in Canada. A render of the successor to the Galaxy A70, the A71, was recently revealed by the prolific leaker Evan Blass.
Blass’ leak showcases the front design of the upcoming handset. Similar to the predecessor it looks like the phone will sport a large screen. For reference, the Galaxy A71 features a 6.7-inch display, which is bigger than nearly every other smartphone screen available in Canada.
Additionally, it looks as the device will sport a punch hole Infinity-O display, similar to the Galaxy Note 10 series. Previously, the Galaxy A70 featured an Infinity U display, which is Samsung’s branding for a small U-shaped notch. With the Infinity O display, it looks as the new handset features a more screen-to-body ratio than its predecessor.
It’s unclear when Samsung will unveil the Galaxy A71; however, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy A70 in March last year, so it’s possible it will do the same.
Source: @Evleaks
