News

Google announces 2019 Play Award winners

Ablo won the best app of the year

Dec 3, 2019

1:06 PM EST

Google Play Store

The 2019 Google Play Award Winners winners have been announced.

The winners range from movies, games, apps and ebooks.

Best App of 2019

Best Game of 2019 

Best Competitive

Best Indie

Best Casual Games

Best Innovative

Top-Selling Movies of 2019

Top-Selling TV Shows of 2019 

Top-Selling Ebooks of 2019 

Top-Selling Audiobooks of 2019

Google also included users choices for games, movies and books.

Users’ Choice Best App — Video Editor – Glitch Video Effects
Users’ Choice Best Game — Call of Duty: Mobile
Users’ Choice Best Movie — Avengers: Endgame
Users’ Choice Best Book — Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

