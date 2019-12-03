Google announces 2019 Play Award winners

The 2019 Google Play Award Winners winners have been announced.
The winners range from movies, games, apps and ebooks.
Best App of 2019
Best Game of 2019
Best Competitive
Best Indie
Best Casual Games
Best Innovative
Top-Selling Movies of 2019
- Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame
- Aquaman
- A Star Is Born
- Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel
- Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
Top-Selling TV Shows of 2019
Top-Selling Ebooks of 2019
- The Mister by E L James
- Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark by Alvin Schwartz
- Tiamat’s Wrath by James S. A. Corey
- The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides
- The Institute by Stephen King
Top-Selling Audiobooks of 2019
- Becoming by Michelle Obama
- The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson
- Unfu*k Yourself: Get Out of Your Head and into Your Life by Gary John Bishop
- A Game of Thrones: A Song of Ice and Fire: Book One by George R. R. Martin
- Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone by J.K. Rowling
Google also included users choices for games, movies and books.
Users’ Choice Best App — Video Editor – Glitch Video Effects
Users’ Choice Best Game — Call of Duty: Mobile
Users’ Choice Best Movie — Avengers: Endgame
Users’ Choice Best Book — Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
