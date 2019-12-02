The Source launches its Cyber Week deals on laptops, headphones and more

The Source has unveiled its Cyber Week deals and has discounted laptops, headphones, speakers and other products.
Here are the deals:
Save up to $300 on laptops
Save up to $100 on headphones
Save $130 on PlayStation VR bundles
Save 50% on BeatsX Wireless earphones
Save up to $100 on Sonos speakers
Save up to 40% on Turtle Beach gaming headsets
Save up to $100 on wearables
Save up to $70 on smartwatches
Save up to $50 on Google smart home devices
The Source has also discounted tablets, smart bulbs and other products. You can check out the full list of Cyber Monday deals here.
Comments