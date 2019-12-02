PREVIOUS|
News

The Source launches its Cyber Week deals on laptops, headphones and more

You can also save on smartwatches, wearables and other devices

Dec 2, 2019

9:30 AM EST

0 comments

The Source has unveiled its Cyber Week deals and has discounted laptops, headphones, speakers and other products.

Here are the deals:

Save up to $300 on laptops
Save up to $100 on headphones
Save $130 on PlayStation VR bundles
Save 50% on BeatsX Wireless earphones
Save up to $100 on Sonos speakers
Save up to 40% on Turtle Beach gaming headsets
Save up to $100 on wearables
Save up to $70 on smartwatches
Save up to $50 on Google smart home devices

The Source has also discounted tablets, smart bulbs and other products. You can check out the full list of Cyber Monday deals here.

Related Articles

News

Nov 25, 2019

4:34 PM EST

The Source’s Black Friday sale starts on November 28 ends December 2

News

Nov 20, 2019

4:35 PM EST

Canadians can now buy MacBooks at The Source

News

Nov 21, 2019

8:12 AM EST

The Source unveils its ‘Early Black Friday’ sale, offers deep discounts on latest tech

Comments