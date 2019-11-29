Get the Moto Z3 Play and 360 Camera Mod for $299.99 this Black Friday

Like many of the other smartphone manufacturers, Motorola is also hosting a sale for Black Friday. This sale includes a pretty good deal on the Moto Z3 Play.
On Motorola’s website, you can grab the 32GB Moto Z3 Play with free Moto 360 Camera Mod for $299 off. Typically, the Moto Z3 Play costs $699 with the mod being priced at $359.99. The 360 camera lets users take 360-degree live videos or pictures.
Additionally, Motorola also has a number of devices on sale. All prices below are in Canadian dollars. Oddly enough these deals are until supplies last, with a cut off date of December 31st.
- Moto Z4: now $499.99, was 799.99
- Moto G7: now $299.99, was $349.99
- Moto G6 Play: now $149.99, was $209.99
- Moto G6: now $199.99, was $285.99
- Moto G7 Power: now $249.99, was $299.99
- Moto E6: now 149.99, was $179.99
- Moto 360 Camera: now $309.99, was $359.99
- Moto Insta Share Projector: now $359.99, was $399.99
Check out Motorola’s website for more deals.
