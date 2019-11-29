As is the case every month, several shows and movies are leaving Netflix and Crave this December.
It’s worth noting that the streaming services may only be removing certain shows and movies for a specific amount of time.
Series like Avatar: The Last Airbender and Gossip Girl have all left Netflix and then returned to the service months or years later.
This month, Netflix isn’t getting rid of very much. If you’re more interested in what’s coming to Crave and Netflix check out our ‘what’s coming’ posts.
Below are all the shows and movies leaving Netflix and Crave in November.
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in December
- Lady Bird (12/02/2019)
- The Good Wife: seasons 1-6 (12/14/2019)
- The Fall: series 1-3 (12/17/2019)
Here’s what’s leaving Crave in December
- The Doors: When You’re Strange (12/01/2019)
- Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (12/02/2019)
- The Breadwinner (12/05/2019)
- Tomb Raider (12/07/2019)
- Entanglement (12/14/2019)
- Full Circle: season 2 (12/14/2019)
- The Rolling Stones: Live at Hampton Coliseum (12/15/2019)
- Jane Fonda in Five Acts (12/17/2019)
- God’s Own Country (12/20/2019)
- Sommore: A Queen with no Spades (12/21/2019)
- The Shannara Chronicles: seasons 1 & 2 (12/21/2019)
- One Starry Christmas (12/22/2019)
- Breakable You (12/27/2019)
- Outcast: seasons 1 & 2 (12/27/2019)
- Tracey Ullman’s Show (12/27/2019)
- Dirt (12/29/2019)
- Dead Like Me: seasons 1 & 2 (12/30/2019)
- 9/11 Cleared for Chaos (12/31/2019)
- All the Money in the World (12/31/2019)
- American Assassins (12/31/2019)
- Angels and Ornaments (12/31/2019)
- Antiviral (12/31/2019)
- Before Tomorrow (12/31/2019)
- Call Me By Your Name (12/31/2019)
- Catwoman (12/31/2019)
- Cheers: seasons 1-11 (12/31/2019)
- Class of Titans: season 2 (12/31/2019)
- Clouds of Sils Maria (12/31/2019)
- Crazy Heart (12/31/2019)
- District 13: Ultimatum (12/31/2019)
- Eastern Promises (12/31/2019)
- Every Thing Will Be Fine (12/31/2019)
- Everybody Loves Raymond (12/31/2019)
- Existenz (12/31/2019)
- Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool (12/31/2019)
- Frances Ha (12/31/2019)
- Frozen River (12/31/2019)
- Good Neighbours (12/31/2019)
- Grandma (12/31/2019)
- Green Lantern (12/31/2019)
- Hall Pass (12/31/2019)
- Hitchcock (12/31/2019)
- Hurray for Huckle 2 (Busytown Mysteries): season 2 (12/31/2019)
- I am Legend (12/31/2019)
- In the Night Garden: season 2 (12/31/2019)
- Inch’Allah (12/31/2019)
- Jigsaw (12/31/2019)
- Junebug (12/31/2019)
- Laughology (12/31/2019)
- League of Super Evil: season 1 (12/31/2019)
- Mars et Avril (12/31/2019)
- Martha Marcy May Marlene (12/31/2019)
- Maze Runner: The Death Cure (12/31/2019)
- Mistrust (12/31/2019)
- Molly’s Game (12/31/2019)
- Mona the Vampire: seasons 1 & 2 (12/31/2019)
- Mrs. Doubtfire (12/31/2019)
- Nim’s Island (12/31/2019)
- One Thousand Pictures: R.F.K’s Last Journey (12/31/2019)
- Personal Shopper (12/31/2019)
- Proud Mary (12/31/2019)
- Pscyho (12/31/2019)
- Red Riding Hood (12/31/2019)
- Scarface (12/31/2019)
- Snow White and the Huntsman (12/31/2019)
- Space Jam (12/31/2019)
- Speed (12/31/2019)
- Speed 2 (12/31/2019)
- The 15:17 to Paris (12/31/2019)
- The Adventures of Paddington Bear (12/31/2019)
- The Best Christmas Party Ever (12/31/2019)
- The Boy (12/31/2019)
- The Christmas Parade (12/31/2019)
- The Forbidden Room (12/31/2019)
- Fountain (12/31/2019)
- The In-Laws (12/31/2019)
- The Insult (12/31/2019)
- The Mechanic (12/31/2019)
- The Post (12/31/2019)
- The Queen of Sin (12/31/2019)
- The Wedding Stalker (12/31/2019)
- There’s Something About Mary (12/31/2019)
- Trench 11 (12/31/2019)
- V For Vendetta (12/31/2019)
- Wonder (12/31/2019)
- XTC: This Pop (12/31/2019)
