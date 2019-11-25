Big Three reduce Manitoba, Saskatchewan plan prices by $10 or more

It looks like the Big Three have dropped the cost of rate plans in Manitoba and Saskatchewan ahead of the holiday shopping season.
Telus and Rogers both reduced rate plans by $10, while Bell dropped prices by $20.
Vancouver-based national telecom Telus reduced the price of its Peace of Mind, Peace of Mind Connect and Simple Share plans by $10 per month in Manitoba and Saskatchewan. The new costs for the starting bring-your-own-device (BYOD) rate are as follows:
- Peace of Mind — $65 per month, 10GB of unlimited high-speed data
- Peace of Mind Connect — $75, $90 and $115 per month for 10GB, 20GB and 50GB of unlimited high-speed data
- Simple Share — $60, $75 and $90 per month for 5GB, 10GB and 20GB of shareable data
All plans include unlimited calling and messaging. Once you pass over your high-speed data limit, speeds are capped at up to 512Kbps.
Likewise, Rogers reduced the cost of its Infinite plans, which offer a set amount of high-speed data followed by unlimited usage at up to 512Kbps speeds. Those plans at the starting BYOD rate are as follows:
- Infinite +10 – $65 per month for 10GB of high-speed data
- Infinite +20 – $85 per month for 20GB of high-speed data
- Infinite +50 – $115 per month for 50GB of high-speed data
Again, all plans include unlimited calling and texting.
Finally, Bell reduced the price of its plans by $20 (the plans were already reduced by $10, but received a second $10 reduction. This is on both its ‘Unlimited’ plans and its ‘Connect Everything’ plans. Below are the prices at the starting BYOD rate:
- Unlimited – $65, $85 and $115 per month for 10GB, 20GB and 50GB of high-speed data
- Connect Everything – $60, $65, $85 and $115 per month for 5GB, 10GB, 20GB and 50GB of shareable data
The Unlimited plans also include unlimited usage beyond the high-speed cap throttled to a maximum of 512Kbps speeds. Both the Connect Everything and Unlimited plans offer unlimited calling and texting.
