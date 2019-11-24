Costco discounts App Store and iTunes gift cards

Costco has discounted its App Store and iTunes gift cards online by almost 20 percent in Canada ahead of Black Friday.
This is an online members-only offer that is limited to four cards per person. The gift card will be sent to customers via a digital code sent to their email.
Here are the deals:
These gift cards could be used to save on any sort of digital purchase from Apple, including subscriptions to Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade which each cost $5.99 CAD/month.
Since Disney+ is also available on iOS and Apple TV, the gift card could be used to purchase a subscription for the recently launched streaming service which costs $8.99 CAD/month.
Costco’s App Store and iTunes gift card deal is running until November 29th.
