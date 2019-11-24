PREVIOUS|
Costco discounts App Store and iTunes gift cards

Customers can save nearly 20 percent on the gift cards

Nov 24, 2019

11:13 AM EST

iTunes on macOS

Costco has discounted its App Store and iTunes gift cards online by almost 20 percent in Canada ahead of Black Friday.

This is an online members-only offer that is limited to four cards per person. The gift card will be sent to customers via a digital code sent to their email.

Here are the deals:

These gift cards could be used to save on any sort of digital purchase from Apple, including subscriptions to Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade which each cost $5.99 CAD/month.

Since Disney+ is also available on iOS and Apple TV, the gift card could be used to purchase a subscription for the recently launched streaming service which costs $8.99 CAD/month.

Costco’s App Store and iTunes gift card deal is running until November 29th.

