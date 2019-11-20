PREVIOUS|
Google will let you listen to your news updates on Assistant

Users will now be able to listen news via Google Assistant based on their interests

Nov 20, 2019

8:46 AM EST

Google Assistant on Pixel 4

Google is making it easier for you to listen to the news with Assistant.

In a recent blog post, the search giant said it plans to introduce ‘Your News Update,’ “a smarter way to listen to the news hosted by the Google Assistant.”

You can now say things like, “Hey Google, play me the news.” This can be done on any Assistant-enabled phone or smart speaker, Google said.

It added that the update will include a mix of short news stories “chosen in that moment based on your interests, location, user history and preferences, as well as the top news stories out there.”

If you keep listening to the news then it will extend “into longer-form content that dives deeper on your interests.”

Google will also indicate which publications are being read and what is coming up next.

The tech giant said that over two years of collaborating with publishers from around the world has helped grow this experience and make it better for users.

Source: Google

