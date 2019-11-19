Pranksters are putting Apple AirPods stickers on the ground

If you happen to be walking around San Francisco, California and think you see a pair of AirPods lying on the ground, you likely aren’t as lucky as you think.
I made life-size AirPod stickers and stuck them on the ground, all over the city 🤡 pic.twitter.com/hIrZD0wfom
— Pablo Rochat (@PabloRochat) November 17, 2019
Pablo Rochat, a San Francisco, California-based artist, recently put together a rather amusing AirPods prank over the weekend. As first reported by Business Insider, Rochat printed out dozens of AirPod sized, life-like stickers and stuck them on the ground all over the city.
In an interview with Business Insider, Rochat said that the prank aimed to catch people’s attention cause them to do a double-take.
“Most people found it funny, but a few people were pissed that they got pranked,” Rochat said in the interview.
If anyone wants to print their own 2d AirPods here is a free template ( AirPod Pros included 👍) https://t.co/iTrKMgDM2o
— Pablo Rochat (@PabloRochat) November 18, 2019
To keep things authentic, the prankster printed out both AirPods and AirPods Pro stickers.
He’s also uploaded a template on his website just in case an overly passionate Samsung Galaxy Buds or Sony WF-1000XM3s fan wants to play a trick on the AirPods inclined.
Source: @PabloRochat, Business Insider
