News

Pranksters are putting Apple AirPods stickers on the ground

As far as pranks go, this one is pretty hilarious

Nov 19, 2019

8:06 PM EST

If you happen to be walking around San Francisco, California and think you see a pair of AirPods lying on the ground, you likely aren’t as lucky as you think.

Pablo Rochat, a San Francisco, California-based artist, recently put together a rather amusing AirPods prank over the weekend. As first reported by Business Insider, Rochat printed out dozens of AirPod sized, life-like stickers and stuck them on the ground all over the city.

In an interview with Business Insider, Rochat said that the prank aimed to catch people’s attention cause them to do a double-take.

“Most people found it funny, but a few people were pissed that they got pranked,” Rochat said in the interview.

To keep things authentic, the prankster printed out both AirPods and AirPods Pro stickers.

He’s also uploaded a template on his website just in case an overly passionate Samsung Galaxy Buds or Sony WF-1000XM3s fan wants to play a trick on the AirPods inclined.

