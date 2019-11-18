Best Buy Canada’s ‘VIP Sale’ gives early access to Black Friday deals

Apart from all the ‘Black Friday Deals Now’ sales, Best Buy Canada has unveiled its VIP Sale that gives all a good insight into the lead up to its ‘Early Black Friday’ tech discounts.
Best Buy Canada’s VIP Sale officially starts at 12:01am EST on November 21st and here’s a sample of what you can purchase:
- iRobot Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum – $249.99 (Reg. $349.99)
- Amazon Echo Dot, 3rd Generation – $29.99 (Reg. $49.99)
- Google Nest Hello Wi-Fi Video Doorbell – $249.99 (Reg. $299.99)
- Sony 320-Watt 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer – $199.99 (Reg. $399.99)
- Sony EXTRA BASS Portable Bluetooth Speaker – $129.99 (Reg. $219.99)
- Sony WH-1000XM3 Over-Ear Noise-Cancelling Headphones – $349.99 (Reg. $449.99)
- Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones – $179.99 (Reg. $329.99)
- Jaybird RUN XT In-Ear Truly Wireless Headphones – $129.99 (Reg. $199.99)
- Denon AVRS750H 7.2 Channel 4K Network AV Receiver – $399.99 (Reg. $749.99)
- UE MEGABOOM 3 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker with Charging Dock – $179.99 (Reg. $299.99)
- Xbox One Wireless Controller Patrol Tech Special Edition – Blue – $59.99
- Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition Console – $179.99 (Reg. $299.99)
- Xbox One S 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Bundle – $249.99 (Reg. $379.99)
- Xbox One X 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Bundle – $449.99 (Reg. $599.99)
- Gears 5 (Xbox One) – $39.99 (Reg. $79.99)
- Madden NFL 20 (PS4, Xbox One) – $39.99 (Reg. $79.99)
- Fitbit wearable tech – Save up to $70
- Samsung smartwatches – Save up to $70
- Garmin fenix 5X Sapphire 51mm Multisport GPS Watch – $449.99 (Reg. $659.99)
- Apple iPad 9.7″ (2018) with Wi-Fi, 32GB – $349.99 (Reg. $429.99)
- Apple iPad 9.7″ (2018) with Wi-Fi, 128GB – $449.99 (Reg. $549.99)
- Apple MacBook Air 13.3″ (2017) with Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD and macOS – $999.99 (Reg. $1199.99)
- Microsoft Surface Go 10” with Intel Pentium Gold Processor, 4GB RAM, and Windows 10 S – $439.99 (Reg. $429.99)
- Microsoft Surface Go 10” with Intel Pentium Gold Processor, 8GB RAM, and Windows 10 S – $549.99 (Reg. $699.99)
- HP 15.6″ Laptop with 10th Generation Intel Core i3 Processor, 8GB RAM, and Windows 10 – $499.99 (Reg. $699.99)
- HP 15.6″ Laptop with 10th Generation Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, Windows 10 – $599.99 (Reg. $899.99)
- HP Omen Obelisk Gaming Desktop with 9th Generation Intel Core i7 Processor, and Windows 10 – $1499.99 (Reg. $1999.99)
- Samsung 65″ QLED 8K TV for $1,200 (Save up to $1200)
- Save up to $85 on audio and home theatre accessory bundles when you buy select Toshiba and Insignia TVs
- Sony 55″ X950G 4K HDR LED Android Smart TV – $1299.99 + FREE $130.00 Gift Card (Reg. $1699.99)
- Sony 65″ OLED 4K HDR Android Smart TV – $4299.99 + FREE $430.00 Gift Card (Reg. $4999.99)
- Sony 65″ X950G 4K HDR LED Android Smart TV – $1899.99 + FREE $190.00 Gift Card (Reg. $2599.99)
