CSG and Freedom expand partnership to provide business and IT services

CSG announced that it is extending its partnership with Freedom Mobile to provide more business and IT operations managed services.
The partnership aims to continue to provide services that will lead to better customer experiences for wireless subscribers.
CSG provides business support systems (BSS) software and services to the telecommunications industry. It supports Freedom by addressing customer inquiries relating to billing and payment management, error processing and service disruptions.
It also provides proactive monitoring of business operations and IT support for the telecommunications company.
“Our partnership with CSG helps us streamline our operations so that we can continue to give excellent customer service to our subscribers while providing enhanced BSS and real-time rating systems availability and reliability,” said Brian O’Shaughnessy, senior vice-president of wireless and 5G technology at Freedom, in a press release.
The two companies hope to continue to work together by leveraging their services and capabilities while reducing annual costs related to IT operations.
Source: Shaw Communications
Comments