Rogers is offering a handful of discounts on all three of 2018’s iPhone models. This includes the iPhone XR, iPhone XS and it’s larger counterpart, the iPhone XS Max.
All of these discounts are applied as small reductions to the user’s monthly bill over two years.
The most considerable discount is on the iPhone XS and gets users a total of $360 off the device over the two years. This means you’ll get $15 per month taken off of your plan. That price is only for the 64GB model. Users looking to get the 512GB option will only get $6.67 off per month, for a total of $160 in discounts.
The next best discount is on the XS Max. Users who buy this phone will get $13.75 off of their plan for two years, which adds up to $330.
If you want an iPhone XR, you’ll get $8.71 off of your monthly bill for a total of $209 off over two years.
Rogers’ iPhone plans are as follows if you use the carrier’s financing program:
iPhone XS
- 64GB model – $0 down ($53.33 per month, before discount) – $15 off per month
- 512GB model – $0 down ($79.58 per month, before discount) – $6.67 off per month
iPhone XR
- 64GB model – $0 down ($33.75 per month, before discount) – $8.71 off per month
iPhone XS Max
- 64GB model – $0 down (59.17 per month) – $13.75 off per month
If you want to lower your monthly bill slightly, you can use the carrier’s ‘Edge Tabs’ and pay an upfront cost, which can reduce the monthly fee.
Source: Rogers
