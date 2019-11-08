To celebrate the 2010s decade coming to a close YouTube music has created 21 playlists that showcase the most popular music from the last 10 years.
Twenty of the playlists are genre themed and range from R&B to Afrobeats. The other playlist is called ’10s Hits’ and are a roundup of 100 tracks that were popular from 2010 to now.
Each subscriber also has nine different genre-based playlists recommended to them based on their listening habits. During a brief search using the keyword ’10s’ I was only able to find a total of 20. I also noticed that refreshing the page also surfaced some different playlists each time.
Alongside these playlists, YouTube Music is also showing listeners a list of 10 ‘Albums of the Decade.’ These aren’t ranked and I found when I refreshed the webpage I would sometimes be presented with different albums.
The 20 genre playlists I was able to find are as follows:
- ’10s Hip Hop
- ’10s Alternative
- ’10s R&B
- ’10s Pop
- ’10s Adult Alternative
- ’10s Indie
- ’10s Reggae
- ’10s Afrobeats
- ’10s Adult R&B
- ’10s EDM
- ’10s Electronic
- ’10s Country
- ’10s Dance
- ’10s Jazz and Beyond
- ’10s Rock
- ’10s Gospel
- ’10s Dancehall
- ’10s Christan
- ’10s Soca
- ’10s Latin Indie
Source: YouTube Music
