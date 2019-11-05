PREVIOUS|
Samsung Galaxy S11 to feature ‘Hubble’ codename

The codename reportedly references the Hubble Space Telescope

Nov 5, 2019

2:44 PM EST

The Samsung Galaxy S11 features the codename ‘Hubble,’ according to a reliable source that spoke with GalaxyClub

The codename correlates with a recent leak suggesting that the S11 will feature 5x optical zoom, as Hubble is also the name of the well-known Hubble Space Telescope.

The leak suggested that the S11 will sport four cameras, a 5x optical zoom lens, a time-of-flight sensor and an ultra-wide camera. Lastly, the phone’s primary camera is tipped to sport a 108-megapixel sensor that uses Samsung’s own ISOCELL technology, similar to Xioami’s recently revealed CC9 Pro.

Given that Samsung’s cameras have fallen behind Apple, Huawei and Google in some respects, it’d be great to see such a significant jump in camera technology for its 2020 lineup of Galaxy S-series devices

Source: GalaxyClub Via: TechRadar

